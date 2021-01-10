Truist Cuts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $15.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price cut by Truist from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AUTL opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

