Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

IRTC opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average of $198.93. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $274.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,669 shares of company stock worth $17,187,212. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

