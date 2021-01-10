TrumpCoin Trading 154.7% Higher Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 108.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $354,199.57 and $154.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 154.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001600 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008263 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013835 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

