Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $2,988,795.38 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.64. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.93 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

