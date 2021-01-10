Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.63

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $172.63 and last traded at $172.63, with a volume of 9360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.97.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $317,083.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,086 shares of company stock worth $29,397,474. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 301.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 173,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 18.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

