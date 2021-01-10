U Network Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $461,912.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.