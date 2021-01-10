U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.93.

NYSE USB opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,738 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838,774 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

