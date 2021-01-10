U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of USPH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.04. 77,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $266,534.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

