UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

