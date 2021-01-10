UBS Group Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Buy

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

EWBC opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,444 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

