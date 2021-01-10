UChain (UCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,161.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, UChain has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $38,245.46 and approximately $3,161.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00108734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00628267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00233581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012690 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

