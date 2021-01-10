Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.24.

UAA opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

