Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.02

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $249.02 and last traded at $247.59, with a volume of 4689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day moving average is $191.15. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 523,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Universal Display by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Universal Display by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

