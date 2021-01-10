Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.08. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 72,775 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.15 million and a P/E ratio of -22.83.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0101961 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$46,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,706.06.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

