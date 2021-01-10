Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $293.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Urban One has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

In other Urban One news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 182,371 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 274,457 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $285,435.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 706,369 shares of company stock valued at $828,110. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

