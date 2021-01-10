Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 136.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $22.94.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
