Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Valeo stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 17,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,363. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

