ValuEngine Lowers Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Watford from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Watford currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $239.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

