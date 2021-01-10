ValuEngine Upgrades Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Sberbank of Russia stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Sberbank of Russia has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

