ValuEngine Upgrades SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SGBX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. SG Blocks has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 521.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SG Blocks stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 384.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of SG Blocks worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

