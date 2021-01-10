Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Valvoline stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Valvoline by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Valvoline by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

