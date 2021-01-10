VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.08. 74,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 82,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.81% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

