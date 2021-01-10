Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $358.43

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $358.43 and last traded at $357.85, with a volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

