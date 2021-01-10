Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.