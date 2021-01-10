Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 138,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

