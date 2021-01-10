Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass Sells 5,500 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $173.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.