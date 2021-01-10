Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Up 0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vecima Networks from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.