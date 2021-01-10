Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.92

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $976.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

