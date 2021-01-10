Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $35,251,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

