Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $239.40 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $239.40 million and $12.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00437628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 208.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,416,827,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

