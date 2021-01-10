Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce sales of $344.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.35 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $349.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 769,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,328 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

