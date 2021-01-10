Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 182,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

