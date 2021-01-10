Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Vertex stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,985,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,770,000.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

