Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Buy Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $86.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.92 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

