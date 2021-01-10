VestChain (VEST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,376.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and $20,376.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VEST is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

