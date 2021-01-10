Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vicor by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 523.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

