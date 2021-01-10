Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,181. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

