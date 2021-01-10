Vivek Jain Sells 38,591 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $221.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

