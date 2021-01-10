VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Down 13.7%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was down 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 2,180,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,057,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

