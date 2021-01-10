Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

