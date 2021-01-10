VPC Impact Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Stock Price Up 65%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) shares rose 65% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 1,233,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 342,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.