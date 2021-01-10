W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $396.68 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

