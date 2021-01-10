Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. Wajax Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$340.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

