Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.31.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,479,000 after buying an additional 2,854,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

