Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.