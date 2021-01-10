Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.41 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $27.41 million and $5.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.18 or 0.03264462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

