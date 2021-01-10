WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Raised to $353.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

WD-40 stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

