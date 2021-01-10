Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 66,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.