Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.30 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.