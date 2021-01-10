Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,497 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of CenterPoint Energy worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 867,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 489.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 221,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 184,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

